The Pirates optioned Priester to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Priester missed out on a spot in the Pirates' season-opening rotation, with Pittsburgh settling on veterans Martin Perez, Marco Gonzales and Bailey Falter and rookie Jared Jones to fill out its starting ranks behind Opening Day starter Mitch Keller. The 23-year-old right-hander finished the spring with a 5.87 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over 15.1 innings.
