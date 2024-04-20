Priester (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.1 innings as the Pirates were routed 8-1 by the Red Sox. He struck out two.

It's never a good sign for a pitcher when they have more homers allowed than strikeouts, and the first long ball he served up -- a solo shot by Wilyer Abreu in the first inning -- actually left PNC Park completely. Priester was making his 2024 debut for Pittsburgh on Friday, and after tossing 53 of 86 pitches for strikes, he could be headed back to Triple-A Indianapolis. If the 23-year-old righty sticks around, his next start will likely come at home next week against the Brewers.