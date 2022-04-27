Priester (oblique) has increased his throwing distance to 120 feet, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Priester was initially expected to miss approximately two weeks of game action after landing on the 7-day minor-league injured list April 8, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume mound work. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to pitch off a mound, but he'll likely require some time to build up once that happens.
