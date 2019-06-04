Pirates' Quinn Priester: Lands with Pirates at 18 overall

The Pirates have selected Priester with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Priester might be the most projectable prep arm in this class, in part because of his athletic 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, and also because he hails from a cold-weather state (Illinois) and has not been exposed to high-caliber instruction. From a player-development standpoint, he is a high-upside ball of clay that is ready to be molded. There may be another gear for him to reach with his low-90s fastball -- his slow, methodical delivery is picturesque, but could probably be sped up in pro ball. His top offspeed pitch is a curveball with plus potential, and he also shows aptitude for developing a quality changeup. There is risk associated with any prep pitching prospect, but Priester has No. 2 or No. 3 starter upside if he can stay relatively healthy.