Priester didn't factor into the decision Tuesday as the Pirates were routed 14-1 by the Cubs, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over six relief innings. He struck out two.

Bailey Falter got the start but curiously got the hook after giving up two runs in the first inning, with Priester taking over to begin the second. The rookie right-hander ended up handling his biggest workload in eight big-league appearances -- his previous high was 5.1 frames -- but he also served up his 10th homer, leaving him with a 8.61 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 29:21 K:BB through 38.2 MLB innings. It's not yet clear if the Pirates will continue deploying Falter and Priester together as a tandem in some fashion, but if so the duo would line up for two more appearances before the end of the regular season.