Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said Wednesday that Priester (oblique) should return to game action soon, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Priester threw live BP last week and responded well, so he's close to being cleared to pitch in games. It's possible that the right-hander will have a rehab assignment before rejoining Double-A Altoona.
