Priester will be called up to make his MLB debut Monday against the Guardians, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Priester hasn't been particularly special in Triple-A Indianapolis this season, posting a 4.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP alongside a 84:35 K:BB through 87.2 innings. Nonetheless, he will be called upon to round out the Pirates' rotation.