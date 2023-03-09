Priester was reassigned Thursday to the minor-league side of Pirates camp, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Priester finished the 2022 season at Triple-A Indianapolis and is headed back there to begin the 2023 campaign. The 22-year-old right-hander could push to make his MLB debut at some point this summer, though 2024 is probably more of the focus.
