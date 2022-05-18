Priester (oblique) is expected to begin throwing live batting practice within the next 7-to-10 days, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 22-year-old recently began throwing bullpen sessions and is now close to facing live batters. Priester could head to the lower minors for a rehab assignment once cleared for game action.
More News
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Throwing off slope•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Increases throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Still not close to game action•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Set to miss more weeks•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Out with oblique injury•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Makes Grapefruit League debut•