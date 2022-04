Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Priester (oblique) won't return to game action for approximately two weeks, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Priester landed on the 7-day minor-league injured list last week, but he hurt his oblique about a week before. The right-hander will likely be forced to miss a month of action in total, but he should make his 2022 debut at Double-A Altoona once he's cleared to return.