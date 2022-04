Priester (oblique) did some long tossing from 105 feet Wednesday but has yet to be cleared for mound work, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since Priester will likely need to complete multiple bullpen sessions and multiple live batting practice sessions before being ready to begin a rehab assignment, he's likely two weeks or more away from game action. Once he's fully ramped up, the 21-year-old is expected to settle at Double-A Altoona.