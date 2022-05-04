Priester (oblique) has been cleared to throw off the slope of a mound, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Priester had been increasing his throwing distance recently, and he's now begun progressing toward mound work. A timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been revealed, but he'll presumably need to build up during bullpen sessions before he's cleared for games.
