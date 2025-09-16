The Pirates selected Flores' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Acquired from the Yankees in the David Bednar trade, Flores has slashed .280/.354/.470 with 22 home runs and six stolen bases over 133 games between the Double- and Triple-A levels this season. The 24-year-old is primarily a catcher but also has plenty of experience playing first base. With Henry Davis and Joey Bart both disappointing this season, the Pirates could give Flores a look at catcher down the stretch.