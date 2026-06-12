Pirates' Rafael Flores: Clubs first career homer

Flores went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Flores got the start behind the plate as the Pirates deal with a bit of a crisis at catcher. Endy Rodriguez (hip) was banged up from Wednesday's game, while Henry Davis (paternity) and Joey Bart (foot) were both unavailable. This was just the ninth game of Flores' big-league career, and he delivered a homer in the fifth inning to get Pittsburgh on the board. His stay in the majors is likely to be short, but he could get another game or two before heading back to Triple-A Indianapolis.