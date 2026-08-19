Flores went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

The Pirates tried to give the red-hot Flores a breather, but the 25-year-old was summoned off the bench to pinch hit for Henry Davis in the seventh inning and he took Jacob Waguespeck deep to make it a 3-2 game. Two frames later, Flores homered again to tie it, this time off Detroit closer Kenley Jansen, setting the stage for Brandon Lowe's walk-off blast. Flores has gone yard five times in the last seven games, a sizzling stretch in which he's batting .435 (10-for-23) with 10 RBI.