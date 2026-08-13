Pirates' Rafael Flores: Homers twice, drives in six

Flores went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 13-1 win over Miami.

Flores, making his second start in Pittsburgh's last five games, extended the Pirates' lead to 8-0 in the eighth inning with a three-run blast off John King before capping the scoring in the ninth with another three-run blast after Marlins' third baseman Javier Sanoja took over on the mound. Coming into the day, Flores had just one homer through his first 12 games this season while going 1-for-15 in his last eight contests. He'll primarily serve as Henry Davis' backup behind the plate while Endy Rodriguez (hip) is sidelined.