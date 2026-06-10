Pirates' Rafael Flores: Moves up to big leagues

The Pirates recalled Flores from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Flores will likely be in line for a short-term stay with the Bucs during his first stint in the big leagues of the season, as he's slated to provide Pittsburgh with another option at catcher behind Endy Rodriguez while Henry Davis (personal) is on the paternity list. While splitting time between catcher and first base at Triple-A this season, Flores has slashed .207/.320/.324 with four home runs in 53 games.