Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Rafael Flores: Moves up to big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Pirates recalled Flores from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Flores will likely be in line for a short-term stay with the Bucs during his first stint in the big leagues of the season, as he's slated to provide Pittsburgh with another option at catcher behind Endy Rodriguez while Henry Davis (personal) is on the paternity list. While splitting time between catcher and first base at Triple-A this season, Flores has slashed .207/.320/.324 with four home runs in 53 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!