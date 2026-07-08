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Pirates' Rafael Flores: Moves up to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates recalled Flores from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Flores will provide the Pirates with an extra option behind the plate beyond Henry Davis after Endy Rodriguez (glute) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Flores -- who is also capable of playing first base -- was up with the Pirates for a brief spell in June and produced a pair of extra-base hits in his three at-bats. He's cobbled together a .233/.367/.345 slash line with four home runs and no stolen bases across 281 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.

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