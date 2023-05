Hill (4-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Hill allowed just one hit in the contest, a leadoff single to Matt Vierling in the first inning, before retiring 15 of his last 17 batters faced. The 43-year-old Hill has now recorded quality starts in five of his nine outings this year. He lowered his ERA to 3.80 with a 1.35 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 47.1 innings.