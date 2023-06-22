Hill (6-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Though Hill allowed just four hits on the day, three were extra-base hits, highlighted by a two-RBI triple by Nico Hoerner and a two-RBI double by Ian Happ. The untimely hits resulted in Hill's seventh loss of the season, tied for the fifth most in MLB. Despite boasting a 6-7 record through 15 starts (83 innings), Hill has allowed more than three earned runs just four times all year with a 4.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 76:31 K:BB. The 43-year-old is tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance at home against the Padres.