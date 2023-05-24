Hill (4-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out nine.

Hill settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, blanking the Rangers over his next four frames. However, he'd unravel in the sixth, allowing three more runs on three hits and a walk. Overall, Hill's been solid in his age-43 season. He's tallied seven or more strikeouts in five of his 10 starts this year, sporting a 4.27 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP through 52.2 innings.