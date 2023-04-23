Hill (2-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Hill has now allowed just two runs over his last 11 innings pitched. The southpaw is currently the oldest player in the league at 43, but has still been a reliable presence this season. The former Dodger has turned in quality starts all but one time this season, when he gave up seven runs in four innings against the White Sox on April 7th. Hill has given up just seven runs combined across his other four appearances.