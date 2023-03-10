Hill has allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings of Grapefruit League action.
Hill signed a one-year deal with the Pirates over the winter and was brought on in part to mentor the team's young starting staff. However, so long as he is healthy, Hill should be a consistent member of the rotation. He's looked fairly sharp early in camp and will be looking to improve on the 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP that he posted across 124.1 innings in 2022.
