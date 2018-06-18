Rodriguez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Rodriguez needed just a brief stay on the disabled list to get over the bout of shoulder inflammation that sidelined him earlier in June. The 28-year-old should quickly work back into a high-leverage relief role thanks to the 2.38 ERA and 33:3 K:BB he posted across 22.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf. Dovydas Neverauskas was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Rodriguez.

