Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Activated from paternity list
Rodriguez (paternity) was reinstated prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
He has a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and five strikeouts in 7.2 innings (nine appearances) since the All-Star break. Look for him to work in mid-leverage spots going forward.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Slated for return•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Away on paternity leave•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Pitching well since May•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...