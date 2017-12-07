Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez appeared in five games for the Orioles this past year, allowing nine earned runs in just 5.2 relief innings. He spent a majority of the season in Triple-A Norfolk, and faired much better by comparison, sporting a 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB over 70.2 innings. He will serve as organizational depth for the club moving forward, but is likely to begin 2018 in the minors yet again.