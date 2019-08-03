Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Away on paternity leave
Rodriguez was placed on the paternity list Saturday.
Players may spend anywhere from one to three games on paternity leave, so Rodriguez could return any time from Sunday to Tuesday. Parker Markel was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Pitching well since May•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Rough results in April•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Struggling out of 'pen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...