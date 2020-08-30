Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss and the blown save against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while failing to retire a batter.

Rodriguez was summoned in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, but he began the inning by walking Jace Peterson and saw his night end when the next batter, Eric Sogard, walked him off. Rodriguez was shaky despite notching a save in his previous appearance, so it wouldn't be shocking if Pittsburgh goes in another direction the next time a save opportunity arises.