Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss and the blown save against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while failing to retire a batter.
Rodriguez was summoned in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, but he began the inning by walking Jace Peterson and saw his night end when the next batter, Eric Sogard, walked him off. Rodriguez was shaky despite notching a save in his previous appearance, so it wouldn't be shocking if Pittsburgh goes in another direction the next time a save opportunity arises.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Records second save of week•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Notches first save•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Picks up loss Sunday•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Could see higher-leverage role•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Provides depth as part of bullpen•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: May get save chances•