Rodriguez (3-1) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings to take the loss and blown save against the Rockies on Sunday.

Rodriguez forced a flyout with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, and he retired the first batter he faced in the ninth. However, he gave up a one-out walk before Charlie Blackmon tied the game with a double. Rodriguez then allowed a go-ahead single that put him in line for his first loss of the season. Although Rodriguez has now given up runs in each of his last two appearances, he's likely still the favorite for save chances since he's posted a 1.61 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in 22.1 innings this season.