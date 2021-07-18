Rodriguez (4-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Mets. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one innings while blowing a save chance.

Rodriguez had posted three saves and a win in his last five outings, but he wasn't able to protect a one-run lead Sunday. Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh failed to get Rodriguez off the hook for the loss. The right-hander is now 13-for-16 in save chances this season while pitching to a 2.65 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 37.1 innings.