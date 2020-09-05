Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds to earn his third save of the season. He did not record a strikeout.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Rodriguez retired the side on 12 pitches to nail down the win for Pittsburgh. He allowed three balls in play but all three were softly hit; Shogo Akiyama and Tucker Barnhart popped up in the infield and Jose Garcia hit a soft grounder to first base. With that, Rodriguez is 3-for-4 in save chances with a 3.78 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 16.2 total innings. Meanwhile, Keone Kela (forearm) still has not thrown off a mound -- at he hadn't as of Wednesday.