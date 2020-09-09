Rodriguez notched his second win in three days Tuesday, hurling a scoreless ninth inning in a 5-4 victory over the White Sox.

Since allowing runs in three of four outings in late August, Rodriguez has registered six scoreless innings in his last six games. With Keone Kela still on the Injured List, Rodriguez appears set for additional save opportunities. The 30-year-old has picked up three saves while compiling a 3.38 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 18.2 innings. Opponents are batting just .164 off the righty.