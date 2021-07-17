Rodriguez allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Rodriguez had no trouble protecting a three-run lead Friday, earning his 13th save in 15 chances. He has a 2.23 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB through 36.1 innings this season. While there haven't been many save chances in Pittsburgh, Rodriguez has provided strong value as the team's top closer option.