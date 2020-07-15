Rodriguez may be in the mix for high-leverage opportunities with Keone Kela (undisclosed) absent from summer training, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Kyle Crick is the likely favorite for the closer's role should Kela miss game action, but Rodriguez could then be utilized in a setup role. The 30-year-old had a 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 63:23 K:BB over 65.1 innings last season while recording 16 holes, but his season was marred by inconsistency.