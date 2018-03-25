Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Cut by Pittsburgh
The Pirates reassigned Rodriguez to their minor-league camp Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez, who reached the majors for the first time in his career last season with the Orioles, allowed three runs and struck out nine batters over 7.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. He'll likely slot in as organizational relief depth at Triple-A Indianapolis.
