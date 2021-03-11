Rodriguez struck out three in a scoreless inning against the Yankees on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and no walks, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While manager Derek Shelton has shied away from naming a closer, he used Keone Kela in that role last season. "Having a guy who specifically pitches the ninth? Yeah, I would love for there to be one guy who does that," Shelton said. "Do I know if we'll get there this year? No. To say one way or another, I don't think it's fair." Rodriguez collected four saves in 2020 once he moved into the position. As a result, there's a pretty good chance he'll start 2021 as the team's closer, just keep in mind that the rebuilding organization could trade Rodriguez at some point during the season.