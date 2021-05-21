Rodriguez (3-0) fired two perfect innings while striking out one to earn the win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Rodriguez has been stellar for a team that lacks pitching depth. He entered the ninth inning in a tie game and retired the side before doing the same in the tenth frame with the lead to secure the win. The 31-year-old has allowed only a single run this season. In addition, he has surrendered just six hits and one walk over 19 innings. He carries a 0.47 ERA and 0.37 WHIP with three wins and six saves.