Rodriguez pitched a scoreless first inning against the Astros on Monday, striking out one batter.

He's allowed just one run in 7.1 innings, crafting a 9:1 K:BB this spring. The 29-year-old is expected to serve as a bridge to the late-inning relievers, but he could see his own role bumped up a notch if Kyle Crick continues to struggle. Even so, Rodriguez won't likely receive any saves opportunities, but he might see an increase in holds. The right-hander registered 15 holds in 2018, though he didn't record his first hold until early June.