Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Gives up more runs Tuesday
Rodriguez allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings against Minnesota on Tuesday.
The righty served up a two-run homer to Miguel Sano following a bloop double to Eddie Rosario. Rodriguez has now given up eight earned runs in his last 10.1 innings covering nine games. He's also walked five batters over the span after issuing only eight free passes in his first 39.1 innings. Rodriguez has become a risky commodity in recent weeks.
