Rodriguez gave up one earned run in 1.1 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

He came in to pitch against the Orioles' starting lineup with two outs and two on in the second inning and served up a three-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle. Rodriguez ended 2020 as the team's closer, but manager Derek Shelton has not named a closer and hinted at the possibility of a closer-by-committee or using Rodriguez in a set-up role to start 2021. The righty has registered a 6.35 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in 5.2 spring innings.