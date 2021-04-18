Rodriguez (1-0) pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn the win in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Brewers.

Rodriguez entered with the game tied at 5-5 in the ninth inning and retired the side on 12 pitches. He had enough left to stay in the game in the 10th after the Pirates took the lead, and after 12 more pitches, he earned his first win of the year. The 31-year-old has allowed just a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings this season. Rodriguez also has one save.