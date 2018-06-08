Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Heads to disabled list
Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder discomfort, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez started the season with 31 strikeouts and only three runs allowed over his first 16 appearances (19.1 innings), but has given up three runs over his past six outings (3.1 innings). The 28-year-old has a 2.38 ERA and 1.15 WHIP and will be eligible to come off the disabled list June 17, since the move is retroactive to Thursday.
