Rodriguez gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning against Minnesota on Monday. He struck out one batter.
He's given up one run in five of his seven spring outings. The team hasn't revealed whether it will go with one closer or a bullpen-by-committee, but Rodriguez has done little this spring to lock down the closer's job. Kyle Crick and David Bednar are also in the mix for late-inning work.
