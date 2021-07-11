Rodriguez allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

For much of the game, it didn't look like a save chance would arise. Pittsburgh then pulled ahead in the top of the ninth, and Rodriguez was able to convert his 12th save in 14 attempts. The closer has a 2.29 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB across 35.1 innings this season, and he's allowed only one home run in 34 outings.