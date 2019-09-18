Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: May get save chances
Rodriguez could be in line for save opportunities with Felipe Vazquez on the restricted list.
Keone Kela has the experience factor with 27 career saves, but Rodriguez leads the team in holds with 15 and pitched in the eighth inning directly ahead of Vazquez on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12. Keep in mind that Kela has dealt with some disciplinary issues -- he served a short, team-imposed suspension in July before serving a 10-game ban for intentionally throwing at a batter -- as well as more shoulder trouble this year. It seems like a toss-up between Rodriguez and Kela.
