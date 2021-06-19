Rodriguez gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in an 11-10 win over Cleveland.

It didn't look like Pittsburgh would need the services of its closer when the team took an 11-1 lead into the seventh inning, but Rodriguez was able to nip a late push by Cleveland in the bud. The right-hander sports a 1.65 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 27.1 innings while converting eight of 10 save chances on the year, and he continues to make himself an attractive target for contenders looking for bullpen help at the trade deadline.