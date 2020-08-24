Rodriguez picked up the save in Sunday's win over the Brewers, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With regular closer Keone Kela still dealing with forearm tightness, Rodriguez was given his first save chance Sunday. He did well with the opportunity, striking out a pair in a three up, three down ninth. Kela is still considered day-to-day, but if his absence extends beyond Sunday, Rodriguez could be called upon to get more saves in the coming days.