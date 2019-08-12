Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Out with shoulder inflammation
Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez appears to have suffered the injury during Saturday's nightmare outing against the Cardinals, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits while recording just one out. Mitch Keller was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
