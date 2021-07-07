Rodriguez (4-1) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta after delivering a scoreless ninth inning. He had zero walks or strikeouts and hit a batter.

The right-hander entered for the ninth inning with the game tied 1-1, and he put up a scoreless frame despite hitting a batter with two outs. Rodriguez hasn't recorded a strikeout or issued a walk in his past three appearances. He has a 2.43 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB over 33.1 innings while converting 11 of 13 save chances this season.