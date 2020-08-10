Rodriguez got the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing a run over two innings, striking out three while giving up one hit.
It wasn't that bad of an outing for Rodriguez, but it was enough in a game with no margin for error. With both Kyle Crick and Nick Burdi on the IL, and Keone Kela still working his way back from the COVID-19 IL, Rodriguez had a chance to step in and pick up a few spare saves. But now the Pirates are off for three days thanks to their series against the Cardinals being postponed, and Kela could be back soon.
More News
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Could see higher-leverage role•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Provides depth as part of bullpen•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: May get save chances•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Returns from IL•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Activated from paternity list•