Rodriguez got the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing a run over two innings, striking out three while giving up one hit.

It wasn't that bad of an outing for Rodriguez, but it was enough in a game with no margin for error. With both Kyle Crick and Nick Burdi on the IL, and Keone Kela still working his way back from the COVID-19 IL, Rodriguez had a chance to step in and pick up a few spare saves. But now the Pirates are off for three days thanks to their series against the Cardinals being postponed, and Kela could be back soon.